Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zoom Video Comms
Zoom Video Comms Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ: ZM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $142.00 expecting ZM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.75% upside). 61 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ: ZM) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Zoom Video Comms maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zoom Video Comms, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zoom Video Comms was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zoom Video Comms (ZM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $163.00 to $142.00. The current price Zoom Video Comms (ZM) is trading at is $102.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
