Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zoom Video Communications beat estimated earnings by 1.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.09, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $273,604,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 16.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zoom Video Communications's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.16 0.99 0.79 0.76 EPS Actual 1.36 1.32 1.22 0.99 Revenue Estimate 990.96M 906.03M 811.77M 693.95M Revenue Actual 1.02B 956.24M 882.49M 777.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.