QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zoom Video Comms
(NASDAQ:ZM)
102.34
8.00[8.48%]
At close: May 25
102.00
-0.3400[-0.33%]
After Hours: 7:57PM EDT
Day High/Low94 - 104.27
52 Week High/Low79.03 - 406.48
Open / Close94.14 / 102.34
Float / Outstanding252M / 299.2M
Vol / Avg.13.9M / 5.5M
Mkt Cap30.6B
P/E20.96
50d Avg. Price105.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.64
Total Float252M

Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zoom Video Comms reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 23

EPS

$1.030

Quarterly Revenue

$1.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$1.1B

Earnings Recap

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zoom Video Communications beat estimated earnings by 1.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.09, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $273,604,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 16.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zoom Video Communications's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.16 0.99 0.79 0.76
EPS Actual 1.36 1.32 1.22 0.99
Revenue Estimate 990.96M 906.03M 811.77M 693.95M
Revenue Actual 1.02B 956.24M 882.49M 777.20M

Zoom Video Comms Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM) reporting earnings?
A

Zoom Video Comms (ZM) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM)?
A

Zoom Video Comms (ZM) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 6, 2019 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Zoom Video Comms’s (NASDAQ:ZM) revenues?
A

Zoom Video Comms (ZM) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 6, 2019 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $122M, which beat the estimate of $111.7M.

