Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
Earnings Recap
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zoom Video Communications beat estimated earnings by 1.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.09, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $273,604,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 16.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zoom Video Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|0.99
|0.79
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.32
|1.22
|0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|990.96M
|906.03M
|811.77M
|693.95M
|Revenue Actual
|1.02B
|956.24M
|882.49M
|777.20M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Zoom Video Comms using advanced sorting and filters.
Zoom Video Comms Questions & Answers
Zoom Video Comms (ZM) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
Zoom Video Comms (ZM) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 6, 2019 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
Zoom Video Comms (ZM) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 6, 2019 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $122M, which beat the estimate of $111.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.