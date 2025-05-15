Apollo Global, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Zoom And A Big Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Zinger Key Points
- Stephen Weiss says Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing reported a "phenomenal" quarter.
- Jason Snipe says he likes Goldman Sachs.
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner at Requisite Capital Management, said Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO reported strong fee-related earnings. “I think the stock can be in the 150s,” she added.
On May 2, Apollo Global Management posted stronger-than-expected revenue for the first quarter.
Jason Snipe, Chief Investment Officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, which has gained 20% in the last month.
On the earnings front, Goldman Sachs Group posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on April 14. Goldman Sachs reported quarterly earnings of $14.12 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $12.35 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $15.06 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $14.81 billion.
Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM reported a “phenomenal” quarter, and the stock is still going higher.
On April 17, Taiwan Semiconductor reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued a strong second-quarter revenue outlook.
Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Zoom Communications Inc. ZM his final trade.
Zoom Communications announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, May 21, after the closing bell.
Price Action:
- Apollo Global shares fell 0.6% to close at $144.24 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs shares rose 1.3% to settle at $611.60 during Wednesday's session.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares gained 0.4% to close at $194.76 on Wednesday.
- Zoom Communications shares rose 0.1% to $83.27 during the session.
