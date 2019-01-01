|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Zealand Pharma’s space includes: Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT), Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA), Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX).
The latest price target for Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting ZEAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 189.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) is $15.21 last updated Today at 3:46:42 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zealand Pharma.
Zealand Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Zealand Pharma.
Zealand Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.