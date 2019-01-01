QQQ
Range
15 - 15.24
Vol / Avg.
7.9K/8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14 - 36.95
Mkt Cap
657.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.15
P/E
-
EPS
-4.61
Shares
43.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines. Its products include soliqua 100/33/suliqua and adlyxin. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases and metabolic diseases. Its product pipeline includes dasiglucagon, glepaglutide, and dual glucagon product candidates.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zealand Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zealand Pharma's (ZEAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting ZEAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 189.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zealand Pharma (ZEAL)?

A

The stock price for Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) is $15.21 last updated Today at 3:46:42 PM.

Q

Does Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zealand Pharma.

Q

When is Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) reporting earnings?

A

Zealand Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zealand Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) operate in?

A

Zealand Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.