Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.35 - 33.55
Mkt Cap
619.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-4.61
Shares
43.2M
Outstanding
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines. Its products include soliqua 100/33/suliqua and adlyxin. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases and metabolic diseases. Its product pipeline includes dasiglucagon, glepaglutide, and dual glucagon product candidates.

Zealand Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zealand Pharma (ZLDPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zealand Pharma (OTCPK: ZLDPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zealand Pharma's (ZLDPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zealand Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Zealand Pharma (ZLDPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zealand Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Zealand Pharma (ZLDPF)?

A

The stock price for Zealand Pharma (OTCPK: ZLDPF) is $14.345 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:07:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zealand Pharma (ZLDPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zealand Pharma.

Q

When is Zealand Pharma (OTCPK:ZLDPF) reporting earnings?

A

Zealand Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zealand Pharma (ZLDPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zealand Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Zealand Pharma (ZLDPF) operate in?

A

Zealand Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.