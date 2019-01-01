ñol

Yatsen Holding
(NYSE:YSG)
0.6201
0.0479[8.37%]
Last update: 3:28PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.57 - 0.63
52 Week High/Low0.39 - 11.19
Open / Close0.61 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 631.7M
Vol / Avg.5.1M / 5.1M
Mkt Cap391.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.48
Total Float-

Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Yatsen Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 24

EPS

$-0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$140.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$891M

Earnings Recap

 

Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yatsen Holding reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was down $79.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yatsen Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.04 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.05 -0.05 -0.06
Revenue Estimate 251.90M 213.92M 221.76M 214.59M
Revenue Actual 239.76M 208.37M 236.19M 220.47M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Yatsen Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) reporting earnings?
A

Yatsen Holding (YSG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Yatsen Holding’s (NYSE:YSG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $300.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

