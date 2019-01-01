Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Yatsen Holding reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was down $79.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Yatsen Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|251.90M
|213.92M
|221.76M
|214.59M
|Revenue Actual
|239.76M
|208.37M
|236.19M
|220.47M
Yatsen Holding Questions & Answers
Yatsen Holding (YSG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $300.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.