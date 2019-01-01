Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Yatsen Holding
Yatsen Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) was reported by Raymond James on July 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting YSG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) was provided by Raymond James, and Yatsen Holding initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Yatsen Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Yatsen Holding was filed on July 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Yatsen Holding (YSG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Yatsen Holding (YSG) is trading at is $0.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
