YPF (NYSE:YPF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for YPF (NYSE: YPF) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting YPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -31.27% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for YPF (NYSE: YPF) was provided by Credit Suisse, and YPF downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of YPF, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for YPF was filed on January 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest YPF (YPF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $5.00 to $3.00. The current price YPF (YPF) is trading at is $4.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
