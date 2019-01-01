Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Clear Secure
Clear Secure Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting YOU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.81% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) was provided by Telsey Advisory Group, and Clear Secure maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Clear Secure, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Clear Secure was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Clear Secure (YOU) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.00 to $38.00. The current price Clear Secure (YOU) is trading at is $28.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
