Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$90.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$90.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Clear Secure using advanced sorting and filters.
Clear Secure Questions & Answers
When is Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) reporting earnings?
Clear Secure (YOU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)?
The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $-0.31.
What were Clear Secure’s (NYSE:YOU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $55.2M, which beat the estimate of $54.2M.
