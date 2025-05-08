Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Drops After Mixed Q1 Earnings Report

Clear Secure Inc YOU shares fell 7.2% to $24.38 on Thursday following a mixed first-quarter earnings report.

What To Know: The identity verification firm posted EPS of 26 cents, narrowly missing analysts' expectations of 27 cents and marking a 7.1% year-over-year decline. However, revenue grew 18.1% year-over-year to $211.4 million, surpassing estimates of $208 million, driven by increased CLEAR+ member subscriptions and price hikes.

The company saw strong operational performance, with cumulative enrollments rising 42.3% to 31.2 million and CLEAR+ members growing 9.1% to 7.4 million. Total bookings increased 14.8% to $207.2 million. Clear Secure reported $37.4 million in operating income and $91.3 million in free cash flow.

Despite solid financial metrics, the stock declined, possibly due to the earnings miss and slightly conservative second-quarter guidance of $214–$216 million in revenue, which aligns closely with analyst projections.

Clear returned $168.3 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends during the quarter. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 free cash flow outlook of at least $310 million and expects continued growth in both CLEAR+ and emerging non-CLEAR+ revenue streams.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, YOU has a 52-week high of $38.88 and a 52-week low of $16.48.