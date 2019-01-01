YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for YETI Holdings
The latest price target for YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) was reported by Keybanc on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $65.00 expecting YETI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.56% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) was provided by Keybanc, and YETI Holdings maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of YETI Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for YETI Holdings was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest YETI Holdings (YETI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $80.00 to $65.00. The current price YETI Holdings (YETI) is trading at is $46.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
