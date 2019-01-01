ñol

YETI Holdings
(NYSE:YETI)
46.91
0.53[1.14%]
Last update: 11:57AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low45.58 - 46.99
52 Week High/Low38.77 - 108.82
Open / Close46.74 / -
Float / Outstanding86M / 86.2M
Vol / Avg.403.1K / 1.5M
Mkt Cap4B
P/E19.82
50d Avg. Price51.31
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.29
Total Float86M

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

YETI Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$0.330

Quarterly Revenue

$293.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$293.6M

Earnings Recap

 

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

YETI Holdings beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $46.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at YETI Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.59 0.55 0.21
EPS Actual 0.87 0.64 0.68 0.38
Revenue Estimate 442.34M 356.74M 327.31M 220.37M
Revenue Actual 443.12M 362.64M 357.67M 247.55M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of YETI Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
YETI Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) reporting earnings?
A

YETI Holdings (YETI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Q
What were YETI Holdings’s (NYSE:YETI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $196.1M, which beat the estimate of $195.1M.

