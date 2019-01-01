YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

YETI Holdings beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $46.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at YETI Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.59 0.55 0.21 EPS Actual 0.87 0.64 0.68 0.38 Revenue Estimate 442.34M 356.74M 327.31M 220.37M Revenue Actual 443.12M 362.64M 357.67M 247.55M

