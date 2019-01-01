XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for XPEL
XPEL Questions & Answers
The latest price target for XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $110.00 expecting XPEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 112.93% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and XPEL maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of XPEL, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for XPEL was filed on May 27, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest XPEL (XPEL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $90.00 to $110.00. The current price XPEL (XPEL) is trading at is $51.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
