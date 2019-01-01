QQQ
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 10:31AM
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp is a blank check company.

Power & Digital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Power & Digital (XPDBU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power & Digital (NASDAQ: XPDBU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Power & Digital's (XPDBU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Power & Digital.

Q

What is the target price for Power & Digital (XPDBU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Power & Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for Power & Digital (XPDBU)?

A

The stock price for Power & Digital (NASDAQ: XPDBU) is $9.98 last updated Today at 5:37:26 PM.

Q

Does Power & Digital (XPDBU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Power & Digital.

Q

When is Power & Digital (NASDAQ:XPDBU) reporting earnings?

A

Power & Digital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Power & Digital (XPDBU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power & Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Power & Digital (XPDBU) operate in?

A

Power & Digital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.