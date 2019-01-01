Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Exxon Mobil missed estimated earnings by 1.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $2.11.
Revenue was up $31.35 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Exxon Mobil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.89
|1.56
|0.97
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|2.05
|1.58
|1.10
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|91.28B
|76.34B
|65.02B
|54.60B
|Revenue Actual
|84.97B
|73.79B
|67.74B
|59.15B
Earnings History
