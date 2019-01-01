ñol

Exxon Mobil
(NYSE:XOM)
97.635
0.995[1.03%]
At close: May 27
97.66
0.0250[0.03%]
After Hours: 7:09PM EDT
Day High/Low95.3 - 97.93
52 Week High/Low52.1 - 97.93
Open / Close95.95 / 97.59
Float / Outstanding4.2B / 4.2B
Vol / Avg.25.6M / 31.3M
Mkt Cap412.6B
P/E16.18
50d Avg. Price86.96
Div / Yield3.52/3.61%
Payout Ratio58.04
EPS1.28
Total Float4.2B

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Exxon Mobil reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$2.070

Quarterly Revenue

$90.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$87.7B

Earnings Recap

 

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exxon Mobil missed estimated earnings by 1.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $2.11.

Revenue was up $31.35 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exxon Mobil's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.89 1.56 0.97 0.59
EPS Actual 2.05 1.58 1.10 0.65
Revenue Estimate 91.28B 76.34B 65.02B 54.60B
Revenue Actual 84.97B 73.79B 67.74B 59.15B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Exxon Mobil using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Exxon Mobil Questions & Answers

Q
When is Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) reporting earnings?
A

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.78, which missed the estimate of $0.87.

Q
What were Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $62.9B, which missed the estimate of $64.8B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.