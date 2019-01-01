ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

(XLRN), Quotes and News Summary

XLRN

Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 1:10PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 5:54AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 3:32PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 5:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 12:33PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 11:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 1:46PM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 12:40PM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 5:31AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 3:53PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 7:34AM
load more
Acceleron Pharma is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies. The company's research focuses on key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair. Acceleron generates its revenue through collaboration, licensing, and research arrangements with collaboration partners for the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates. The company sometimes uses contract research organizations and research institutions outside the United States.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-04
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.990-1.160 -0.1700
REV35.130M34.199M-931.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target