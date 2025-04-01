Top 3 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc PK

On March 21, Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained Park Hotels & Resorts with a Buy and lowered the price target from $18 to $16. The company's stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $10.46.

RSI Value: 28.2

28.2 PK Price Action: Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts gained 0.3% to close at $10.68 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 17.07 Momentum score with Value at 87.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc XHR

On March 24, Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained Xenia Hotels & Resorts with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $17 to $16. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $11.43.

RSI Value: 24.5

24.5 XHR Price Action: Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts gained 0.8% to close at $11.76 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in XHR stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR

Braemar is expected to issue its earnings release for the first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 7. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.91.

RSI Value: 27.1

27.1 BHR Price Action: Shares of Braemar Hotels fell 3.5% to close at $2.49 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in BHR shares.

