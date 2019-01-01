Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.250
Quarterly Revenue
$210.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$210.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Xenia Hotels & Resorts using advanced sorting and filters.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Questions & Answers
When is Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) reporting earnings?
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s (NYSE:XHR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $244.4M, which beat the estimate of $231.7M.
