There is no Press for this Ticker
Xalles Holdings Inc is engaged in a Fintech holding company specializing in payment solutions and related businesses. Xalles provides services to government and business organizations, and consumers with payment consulting and system solutions. Xalles also has a license to a patented payment card security solution. The company offers Pre-Payment & Post-Payment Auditing (PPA), Investment & Financing systems (IFS), Financial Transaction Reconciliation (FTR).

Xalles Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xalles Holdings (XALL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xalles Holdings (OTCPK: XALL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xalles Holdings's (XALL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xalles Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Xalles Holdings (XALL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xalles Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Xalles Holdings (XALL)?

A

The stock price for Xalles Holdings (OTCPK: XALL) is $0.00479 last updated Today at 5:28:44 PM.

Q

Does Xalles Holdings (XALL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xalles Holdings.

Q

When is Xalles Holdings (OTCPK:XALL) reporting earnings?

A

Xalles Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xalles Holdings (XALL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xalles Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Xalles Holdings (XALL) operate in?

A

Xalles Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.