Xalles To Expand Fintech Portfolio With Protominds Acquisition
- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL) is set to acquire Californian fintech Protominds, Inc. and its subsidiary Protominds Software Solutions Private Limited by February 28, 2021, in a bid to expand its fintech footprint.
- Protominds’ financial accounting compliance automation solution FiNiCS aids in enterprise cost optimization for changes related to financial regulations.
- It will also enable the enterprise clients to process large granular data volumes and output risk reports towards better analysis.
- “The FiNiCS platform is a great fit with the Xalles mission to grow our fintech product and services offerings,” said Xalles CEO Thomas Nash.
- Protominds will become a subsidiary of VGR Technology Partners within Xalles Technology upon the acquisition.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.