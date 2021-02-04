Market Overview

Xalles To Expand Fintech Portfolio With Protominds Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 11:36am   Comments
  • Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL) is set to acquire Californian fintech Protominds, Inc. and its subsidiary Protominds Software Solutions Private Limited by February 28, 2021, in a bid to expand its fintech footprint.
  • Protominds’ financial accounting compliance automation solution FiNiCS aids in enterprise cost optimization for changes related to financial regulations.
  • It will also enable the enterprise clients to process large granular data volumes and output risk reports towards better analysis.
  • “The FiNiCS platform is a great fit with the Xalles mission to grow our fintech product and services offerings,” said Xalles CEO Thomas Nash.
  • Protominds will become a subsidiary of VGR Technology Partners within Xalles Technology upon the acquisition.

