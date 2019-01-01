Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) was reported by Stifel on April 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $148.00 expecting WTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.60% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) was provided by Stifel, and Watts Water Technologies maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Watts Water Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Watts Water Technologies was filed on April 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Watts Water Technologies (WTS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $159.00 to $148.00. The current price Watts Water Technologies (WTS) is trading at is $130.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
