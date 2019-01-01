ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Watts Water Technologies
(NYSE:WTS)
130.28
2.45[1.92%]
Last update: 11:03AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low128.81 - 130.87
52 Week High/Low122.47 - 212
Open / Close130.05 / -
Float / Outstanding19.4M / 33.5M
Vol / Avg.8K / 163.7K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E24.3
50d Avg. Price134.57
Div / Yield1.2/0.94%
Payout Ratio19.77
EPS1.62
Total Float19.4M

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Watts Water Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$1.630

Quarterly Revenue

$463.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$463.2M

Earnings Recap

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Watts Water Technologies beat estimated earnings by 18.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.37.

Revenue was up $49.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Watts Water Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.33 1.29 1.28 1
EPS Actual 1.42 1.39 1.48 1.24
Revenue Estimate 455.05M 433.81M 425.42M 386.01M
Revenue Actual 473.90M 455.00M 467.00M 413.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Watts Water Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Watts Water Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) reporting earnings?
A

Watts Water Technologies (WTS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Q
What were Watts Water Technologies’s (NYSE:WTS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $378.5M, which beat the estimate of $377.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.