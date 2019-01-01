Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Watts Water Technologies beat estimated earnings by 18.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.37.

Revenue was up $49.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Watts Water Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.33 1.29 1.28 1 EPS Actual 1.42 1.39 1.48 1.24 Revenue Estimate 455.05M 433.81M 425.42M 386.01M Revenue Actual 473.90M 455.00M 467.00M 413.30M

