Range
0.44 - 0.47
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/3.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 3.64
Mkt Cap
67.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
11.22
EPS
0.1
Shares
144.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Waitr Holdings Inc provides restaurant platform for online food ordering and delivery services across the United States. It partners with independent local restaurants and regional and national chains in small and mid-size markets. The company provides an online platform for consumers to order food from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. This platform benefits the consumer by providing a single location to browse local restaurants and menus, track order and delivery status, and securely store previous orders and payment information for ease of use and convenience.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Waitr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Waitr Hldgs (WTRH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Waitr Hldgs's (WTRH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Waitr Hldgs (WTRH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.75 expecting WTRH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 274.41% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Waitr Hldgs (WTRH)?

A

The stock price for Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) is $0.4674 last updated Today at 5:35:32 PM.

Q

Does Waitr Hldgs (WTRH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Waitr Hldgs.

Q

When is Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) reporting earnings?

A

Waitr Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Waitr Hldgs (WTRH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Waitr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Waitr Hldgs (WTRH) operate in?

A

Waitr Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.