Waitr Holdings Inc provides restaurant platform for online food ordering and delivery services across the United States. It partners with independent local restaurants and regional and national chains in small and mid-size markets. The company provides an online platform for consumers to order food from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. This platform benefits the consumer by providing a single location to browse local restaurants and menus, track order and delivery status, and securely store previous orders and payment information for ease of use and convenience.