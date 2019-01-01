QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
29.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
187.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Western Resources Corp is a resource company focused on the development of its potash project in Canada owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp, located in Southern Saskatchewan. Its objectives are to successfully complete Phase I of the Milestone Project to prove a new mining technology, which will then be applied to Phase 2 and 3 to develop potash deposit at an environmentally friendly model. The company's two reportable operating segments, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties and the investment in real estate projects in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Resources (WTRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Resources (OTCPK: WTRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Resources's (WTRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Western Resources (WTRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Resources (WTRNF)?

A

The stock price for Western Resources (OTCPK: WTRNF) is $0.1565 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:35:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Resources (WTRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Resources.

Q

When is Western Resources (OTCPK:WTRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Western Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Resources (WTRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Resources (WTRNF) operate in?

A

Western Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.