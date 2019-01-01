Western Resources Corp is a resource company focused on the development of its potash project in Canada owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp, located in Southern Saskatchewan. Its objectives are to successfully complete Phase I of the Milestone Project to prove a new mining technology, which will then be applied to Phase 2 and 3 to develop potash deposit at an environmentally friendly model. The company's two reportable operating segments, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties and the investment in real estate projects in Canada.