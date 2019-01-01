Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wintrust Finl
Wintrust Finl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ: WTFC) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $121.00 expecting WTFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.64% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ: WTFC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Wintrust Finl maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wintrust Finl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wintrust Finl was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wintrust Finl (WTFC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $120.00 to $121.00. The current price Wintrust Finl (WTFC) is trading at is $86.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
