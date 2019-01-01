ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wintrust Finl
(NASDAQ:WTFC)
86.685
0.105[0.12%]
Last update: 10:40AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low86.36 - 87.7
52 Week High/Low65.66 - 105.56
Open / Close86.46 / -
Float / Outstanding56.6M / 57.3M
Vol / Avg.43.1K / 419.5K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E12.18
50d Avg. Price89.32
Div / Yield1.36/1.57%
Payout Ratio17.86
EPS2.11
Total Float56.6M

Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wintrust Finl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 19

EPS

$2.070

Quarterly Revenue

$462.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$460.9M

Earnings Recap

Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wintrust Finl beat estimated earnings by 33.55%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $1.55.

Revenue was up $13.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wintrust Finl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.53 1.52 1.59 1.41
EPS Actual 1.58 1.77 1.70 2.54
Revenue Estimate 415.22M 407.83M 423.69M 411.02M
Revenue Actual 429.74M 423.97M 408.96M 448.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wintrust Finl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Wintrust Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) reporting earnings?
A

Wintrust Finl (WTFC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Q
What were Wintrust Finl’s (NASDAQ:WTFC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $294.4M, which beat the estimate of $279.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.