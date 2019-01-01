Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wintrust Finl beat estimated earnings by 33.55%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $1.55.

Revenue was up $13.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wintrust Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.52 1.59 1.41 EPS Actual 1.58 1.77 1.70 2.54 Revenue Estimate 415.22M 407.83M 423.69M 411.02M Revenue Actual 429.74M 423.97M 408.96M 448.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.