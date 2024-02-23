Around $4M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

Although U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Beyond

The Trade: Beyond, Inc. BYON Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired a total of 3,650 shares an average price of $27.17. To acquire these shares, it cost around $99,171.

Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired a total of 3,650 shares an average price of $27.17. To acquire these shares, it cost around $99,171. What’s Happening: Beyond posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on Feb. 20.

Beyond posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on Feb. 20. What Beyond Does: Beyond Inc is an online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad range of products, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items, BMMG (like books, magazines, CDs), electronics, and other items.

West Bancorporation

The Trade: West Bancorporation, Inc. WTBA CEO and President David D Nelson acquired a total of 2,007 shares at an average price of $17.55. To acquire these shares, it cost around $35,223.

CEO and President David D Nelson acquired a total of 2,007 shares at an average price of $17.55. To acquire these shares, it cost around $35,223. What’s Happening: On Jan. 25, West Bancorp posted downbeat quarterly results.

On Jan. 25, West Bancorp posted downbeat quarterly results. What West Bancorporation Does: West Bancorp Inc is a United States-based company that offers a full range of deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Loading... Loading...

Hudson Pacific Properties

The Trade: Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP Director Barry A Sholem bought a total of 80,000 shares at an average price of $6.69. To acquire these shares, it cost around $535,200.

Director Barry A Sholem bought a total of 80,000 shares at an average price of $6.69. To acquire these shares, it cost around $535,200. What’s Happening: On Feb. 12, Hudson Pacific Properties reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

On Feb. 12, Hudson Pacific Properties reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. What Hudson Pacific Properties Does: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound stages, on America's West Coast.

Exelixis

The Trade: Exelixis, Inc. EXEL Director Caligan Partners LP Johnson bought a total of 190,000 shares at an average price of $20.70. The insider spent around $3.93 million to buy those shares.

Director Caligan Partners LP Johnson bought a total of 190,000 shares at an average price of $20.70. The insider spent around $3.93 million to buy those shares. What’s Happening: On Feb. 6, Exelixis posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On Feb. 6, Exelixis posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Exelixis Does: Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer.

Check This Out: Investor Optimism Improves Further; S&P 500 Settles At Record High