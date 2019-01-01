ñol

West Bancorp
(NASDAQ:WTBA)
25.25
0.20[0.80%]
Last update: 10:23AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.2 - 25.25
52 Week High/Low23.44 - 34.5
Open / Close25.2 / -
Float / Outstanding16.1M / 16.6M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 22.3K
Mkt Cap419.9M
P/E8.27
50d Avg. Price25.85
Div / Yield1/3.99%
Payout Ratio32.01
EPS0.8
Total Float16.1M

West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

West Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.780

Quarterly Revenue

$26.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$26.1M

Earnings Recap

 

West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 11.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was up $631.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at West Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.71 0.62 0.63
EPS Actual 0.71 0.76 0.79 0.70
Revenue Estimate 27.10M 25.80M 24.00M 24.70M
Revenue Actual 26.95M 26.89M 25.36M 25.59M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

West Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) reporting earnings?
A

West Bancorp (WTBA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Q
What were West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:WTBA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $17.4M, which beat the estimate of $16.9M.

