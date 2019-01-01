West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for West Bancorp
West Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.50 expecting WTBA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -30.45% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) was provided by Piper Sandler, and West Bancorp maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of West Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for West Bancorp was filed on September 29, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 29, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest West Bancorp (WTBA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.50 to $17.50. The current price West Bancorp (WTBA) is trading at is $25.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
