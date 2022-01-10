QQQ
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Roblox, CVS Health And More

byPriya Nigam
January 10, 2022 8:29 am
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Roblox, CVS Health And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS), adding that it’s a "good bank in a good area."

Cramer recommended CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for a long-term investment.

The "Mad Money" host said Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is the "kind of stock I’m willing to plow through this period because it is such an original, terrific way to play the metaverse."

Cramer said Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) is a payment technology company and these stocks are under so much pressure. However, the company "does make money."

Price Action: Shares of WSFS Financial fell 0.4% to close at $55.26, while CVS shares added 1.6% to settle at $104.19 on Friday. Roblox shares dropped 5.4%, while Paymentus rose 0.5% on Friday.

