ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
WSFS Financial
(NASDAQ:WSFS)
42.72
0.44[1.04%]
Last update: 9:55AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low42.08 - 42.77
52 Week High/Low37.03 - 56.3
Open / Close42.24 / -
Float / Outstanding50.7M / 64.7M
Vol / Avg.21.7K / 367.2K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E9.63
50d Avg. Price42.85
Div / Yield0.52/1.23%
Payout Ratio11.85
EPS0.06
Total Float50.7M

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WSFS Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.660

Quarterly Revenue

$138.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$197.8M

Earnings Recap

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WSFS Financial beat estimated earnings by 57.58%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $0.66, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WSFS Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.88 0.89 0.86 0.91
EPS Actual 1.19 2 1.39 1.16
Revenue Estimate 104.69M 112.80M 124.79M 114.62M
Revenue Actual 104.49M 106.75M 114.19M 123.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of WSFS Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

WSFS Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) reporting earnings?
A

WSFS Financial (WSFS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.63, which missed the estimate of $0.64.

Q
What were WSFS Financial’s (NASDAQ:WSFS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $54.3M, which missed the estimate of $54.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.