WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WSFS Financial beat estimated earnings by 57.58%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $0.66, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WSFS Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.89
|0.86
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|2
|1.39
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|104.69M
|112.80M
|124.79M
|114.62M
|Revenue Actual
|104.49M
|106.75M
|114.19M
|123.00M
