WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $49.00 expecting WSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.45% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and WillScot Mobile Mini initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WillScot Mobile Mini, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WillScot Mobile Mini was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $49.00. The current price WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) is trading at is $35.91, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
