WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WillScot Mobile Mini beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $80.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WillScot Mobile Mini's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.17
|0.16
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.16
|0.14
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|467.94M
|434.05M
|420.65M
|421.14M
|Revenue Actual
|490.55M
|461.10M
|425.32M
|437.65M
