WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WillScot Mobile Mini beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $80.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WillScot Mobile Mini's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.17 0.16 0.19 EPS Actual 0.26 0.16 0.14 0.20 Revenue Estimate 467.94M 434.05M 420.65M 421.14M Revenue Actual 490.55M 461.10M 425.32M 437.65M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.