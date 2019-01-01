ñol

WillScot Mobile Mini
(NASDAQ:WSC)
35.89
0.39[1.10%]
Last update: 9:44AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low34.47 - 36.12
52 Week High/Low26.15 - 42
Open / Close35.83 / -
Float / Outstanding216.7M / 222.5M
Vol / Avg.55.4K / 2.2M
Mkt Cap8B
P/E39.89
50d Avg. Price36.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.23
Total Float216.7M

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WillScot Mobile Mini reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.220

Quarterly Revenue

$508.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$508.9M

Earnings Recap

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WillScot Mobile Mini beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $80.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WillScot Mobile Mini's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.17 0.16 0.19
EPS Actual 0.26 0.16 0.14 0.20
Revenue Estimate 467.94M 434.05M 420.65M 421.14M
Revenue Actual 490.55M 461.10M 425.32M 437.65M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of WillScot Mobile Mini using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

WillScot Mobile Mini Questions & Answers

Q
When is WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) reporting earnings?
A

WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Q
What were WillScot Mobile Mini’s (NASDAQ:WSC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $140.3M, which missed the estimate of $144.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.