Range
44.86 - 46.08
Vol / Avg.
389.4K/2.3M
Div / Yield
1/2.25%
52 Wk
41.85 - 62.03
Mkt Cap
12.1B
Payout Ratio
28.7
Open
44.89
P/E
13.74
EPS
0.69
Shares
263.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
WestRock Co manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packagings such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco in fall 2015, WestRock became the largest North American producer of solid bleached sulfate and the second- largest producer of containerboard, which is used in the production of shipping containers. The company derives a majority of its revenue from Corrugated Packaging.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6400.650 0.0100
REV4.950B4.952B2.000M

see more
WestRock Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WestRock (WRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WestRock's (WRK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WestRock (WRK) stock?

A

The latest price target for WestRock (NYSE: WRK) was reported by Keybanc on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting WRK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.77% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WestRock (WRK)?

A

The stock price for WestRock (NYSE: WRK) is $46.04 last updated Today at 5:23:30 PM.

Q

Does WestRock (WRK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is WestRock (NYSE:WRK) reporting earnings?

A

WestRock’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is WestRock (WRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WestRock.

Q

What sector and industry does WestRock (WRK) operate in?

A

WestRock is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.