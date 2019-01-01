|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.640
|0.650
|0.0100
|REV
|4.950B
|4.952B
|2.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in WestRock’s space includes: Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT), Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY).
The latest price target for WestRock (NYSE: WRK) was reported by Keybanc on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting WRK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.77% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for WestRock (NYSE: WRK) is $46.04 last updated Today at 5:23:30 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
WestRock’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for WestRock.
WestRock is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.