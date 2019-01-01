Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Western New England beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.24, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last year.
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Western New England (WNEB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $17.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.