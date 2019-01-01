Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Western New England
Western New England Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WNEB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and Western New England upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Western New England, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Western New England was filed on January 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Western New England (WNEB) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Western New England (WNEB) is trading at is $8.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
