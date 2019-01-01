ñol

Western New England
(NASDAQ:WNEB)
8.45
-0.01[-0.12%]
At close: Jun 7
8.45
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low8.44 - 8.61
52 Week High/Low7.72 - 9.98
Open / Close8.46 / 8.45
Float / Outstanding19.8M / 22.6M
Vol / Avg.29.5K / 31K
Mkt Cap190.7M
P/E8.29
50d Avg. Price8.59
Div / Yield0.24/2.84%
Payout Ratio20.59
EPS0.24
Total Float19.8M

Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Western New England Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Western New England (WNEB)?
A

The latest price target for Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WNEB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Western New England (WNEB)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and Western New England upgraded their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Western New England (WNEB)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Western New England, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Western New England was filed on January 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 28, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Western New England (WNEB) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Western New England (WNEB) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Western New England (WNEB) is trading at is $8.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

