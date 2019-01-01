ñol

Whiting Petroleum
(NYSE:WLL)
83.43
0.11[0.13%]
At close: May 26
83.32
-0.1100[-0.13%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low38.41 - 90.89
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding29.5M / 39.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 517.8K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E8.46
50d Avg. Price79.06
Div / Yield1/1.20%
Payout Ratio2.54
EPS-0.95
Total Float29.5M

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Dividends

Whiting Petroleum issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Whiting Petroleum generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.20%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Whiting Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Whiting Petroleum (WLL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Whiting Petroleum.

Q
What date did I need to own Whiting Petroleum (WLL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Whiting Petroleum ($WLL) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Whiting Petroleum (WLL) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Whiting Petroleum (WLL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Whiting Petroleum (WLL) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Whiting Petroleum.

