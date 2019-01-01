QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Whiting Petroleum Corp is a US-based independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It explores the production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The operations of the company are principally carried out in the United States. It derives revenue from the sales of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Whiting Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Whiting Petroleum (WLLAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Whiting Petroleum (OTC: WLLAW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Whiting Petroleum's (WLLAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Whiting Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Whiting Petroleum (WLLAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Whiting Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Whiting Petroleum (WLLAW)?

A

The stock price for Whiting Petroleum (OTC: WLLAW) is $15.75 last updated Today at 2:47:00 PM.

Q

Does Whiting Petroleum (WLLAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Whiting Petroleum.

Q

When is Whiting Petroleum (OTC:WLLAW) reporting earnings?

A

Whiting Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Whiting Petroleum (WLLAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Whiting Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Whiting Petroleum (WLLAW) operate in?

A

Whiting Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTC.