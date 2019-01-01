Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Westlake Chemical missed estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $94.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 3.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westlake Chemical's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.51 0.54 0.52 EPS Actual 0.84 0.36 0.71 0.43 Revenue Estimate 269.95M 272.51M 298.44M 295.78M Revenue Actual 330.46M 293.97M 322.23M 268.21M

