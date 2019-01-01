Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Westlake Chemical missed estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $94.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 3.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Westlake Chemical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.51
|0.54
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.36
|0.71
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|269.95M
|272.51M
|298.44M
|295.78M
|Revenue Actual
|330.46M
|293.97M
|322.23M
|268.21M
Westlake Chemical (WLKP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.41.
The Actual Revenue was $290.1M, which missed the estimate of $381.6M.
