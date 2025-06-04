62-Year-Old Living Off Dividends Shares His Top 6 Stock Picks, Says His 'Life Is Great, Blessed With Dividends'

Dividend investing is gaining traction in 2025 as tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainties continue to weigh on market sentiment. Research from S&P Global shows that dividend stocks with a strong history of growth have historically delivered higher returns with lower volatility compared to the S&P 500.

Last month, someone asked investors on r/Dividends — a Reddit community with over 730,000 followers — whether anyone was living off dividend income. The question drew an overwhelming response, with many investors sharing their advice and experience.

An investor said that he was living off dividends from a diversified portfolio of stocks and funds. He advised Redditors to first pay off all debts and avoid being a "slave" to banks.

"Life is great and we are blessed with dividends!" he wrote. "Invest in quality dividend stocks in all sectors and don’t waste money on material things you don’t need but enjoy life!"

The investor, 62, said in a separate comment that he and his wife are retired and their portfolio includes a lot of "qualified" dividend stocks with an average yield of 9%.

"Retired and enjoying dividends without depleting my initial investment. I am diversified across all sectors," he said.

Let's take a look at some of the top dividend stocks and funds in his portfolio.

Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP Unit ET was among the top high-yield energy dividend stocks in the Redditor's portfolio. The Texas-based company has a dividend yield of about 7.4%. The stock is down 12% so far this year.

Enterprise Products Partners

Texas-based Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is a midstream energy company with a dividend yield of about 6.8%. The stock recently fell after the company warned that its ethane and butane exports could be impacted due to a new US government licensing requirement for exports to China.

Dow Inc.

Chemicals giant Dow Inc. DOW was among the top holdings of the investor living off dividends. The stock has a dividend yield of about 10%. In April, Bank of America downgraded the stock to Underperform from Buy, citing weakening global demand, rising trade barriers and elevated feedstock costs. The stock has lost about 29% so far this year.

Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP WLKP is a Texas-based chemicals company with a dividend yield of about 8.5%. In the fiscal first quarter, the company's net income fell by $10 million amid lower production and sales volume and higher maintenance capital expenditures.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Tesla ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Tesla ETF TSLP provides investors with monthly payouts and exposure to Tesla TSLA shares. The fund has a distribution rate of about 34%. TSLP is down 22% so far this year.

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF

The Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF XPAY pays a return at an annualized rate of 20% and provides investors exposure to the S&P 500.

