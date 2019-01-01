Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Westlake Chemical
Westlake Chemical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting WLKP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.57% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Westlake Chemical maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Westlake Chemical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Westlake Chemical was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Westlake Chemical (WLKP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $30.00. The current price Westlake Chemical (WLKP) is trading at is $27.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
