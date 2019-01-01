Westlake (NYSE:WLK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Westlake beat estimated earnings by 25.92%, reporting an EPS of $5.83 versus an estimate of $4.63.

Revenue was up $1.70 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westlake's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 4.49 3.96 3.34 1.51 EPS Actual 4.98 4.69 4.04 1.87 Revenue Estimate 2.92B 2.80B 2.69B 2.05B Revenue Actual 3.51B 3.06B 2.86B 2.36B

