Why Philips Shares Are Trading Higher By 37%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results. The company also resolved the respironics personal injury and medical monitoring litigation in the US for $1.1 billion.
Koninklijke Philips shares jumped 37.1% to $28.87 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Inno Holdings Inc. INHD gained 33.8% to $0.8410 in pre-market trading.
- Ryde Group Ltd. RYDE gained 25.9% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Friday.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN climbed 21.4% to $0.1250 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Friday.
- Ocean Biomedical Inc OCEA rose 15.7% to $1.55 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday.
- Wisekey International Holding AG – ADR WKEY shares rose 15.2% to $2.36 in pre-market trading. WISeSAT.Space, a subsidiary of WISeKey International, announced the strengthening of its strategic partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces in the space sector for 2024 and beyond.
- SolarBank Corp SUUN shares gained 14.1% to $6.78 in pre-market trading.
- Fulton Financial Corporation FULT jumped 10.8% to $17.30 in pre-market trading. Republic First Bancorp has been seized by U.S. regulators and sold to Fulton Bank, a unit of Fulton Financial Corp.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX shares gained 10.6% to $8.13 in pre-market trading. ImmunityBio shares jumped around 44% on Friday after the company announced overall survival results in its QUILT 3.055 study.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares gained 7.3% to $180.54 in pre-market trading. Tesla is reportedly set to lay off 693 employees at its Nevada facilities as part of the 10% layoff announced by the company earlier this month to reduce costs amid falling EV sales and margins. The company also increased the price of its new Model 3 Performance in the U.S. by $1000, merely days after its launch.
Losers
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT fell 92.2% to $0.78 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR shares declined 56.8% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced voluntary delisting of common shares and SEC deregistration.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN fell 50.3% to $7.99 pre-market trading. Addex Therapeutics announced lack of statistical significance in ADX71149 Phase 2 epilepsy study.
- iSun, Inc. ISUN fell 18.9% to $0.1362 in pre-market trading. iSun, last week, announced rescission of reverse stock split.
- Boqii Holding Limited BQ fell 16.7% to $0.25 pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE shares fell 16% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Friday.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares declined 13.3% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX shares fell 12.3% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Biodexa shares jumped over 80% on Friday after the company entered an exclusive license agreement with Rapamycin Holdings for the rights to eRapa.
- Nature Wood Group Limited NWGL shares fell 11.8% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after tumbling 70% on Friday.
- mF International Limited MFI shares declined 10.3% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after dipping around 78% on Friday.
Now Read This: Investor Optimism Improves Following Earnings Reports; US Stocks Notch Weekly Gains
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in