Why Philips Shares Are Trading Higher By 37%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results. The company also resolved the respironics personal injury and medical monitoring litigation in the US for $1.1 billion.

Koninklijke Philips shares jumped 37.1% to $28.87 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Inno Holdings Inc . INHD gained 33.8% to $0.8410 in pre-market trading.

. gained 33.8% to $0.8410 in pre-market trading. Ryde Group Ltd. RYDE gained 25.9% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Friday.

gained 25.9% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Friday. Akanda Corp. AKAN climbed 21.4% to $0.1250 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Friday.

climbed 21.4% to $0.1250 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Friday. Ocean Biomedical Inc OCEA rose 15.7% to $1.55 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday.

rose 15.7% to $1.55 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday. Wisekey International Holding AG – ADR WKEY shares rose 15.2% to $2.36 in pre-market trading. WISeSAT.Space, a subsidiary of WISeKey International, announced the strengthening of its strategic partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces in the space sector for 2024 and beyond.

shares rose 15.2% to $2.36 in pre-market trading. WISeSAT.Space, a subsidiary of WISeKey International, announced the strengthening of its strategic partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces in the space sector for 2024 and beyond. SolarBank Corp SUUN shares gained 14.1% to $6.78 in pre-market trading.

shares gained 14.1% to $6.78 in pre-market trading. Fulton Financial Corporation FULT jumped 10.8% to $17.30 in pre-market trading. Republic First Bancorp has been seized by U.S. regulators and sold to Fulton Bank, a unit of Fulton Financial Corp.

jumped 10.8% to $17.30 in pre-market trading. Republic First Bancorp has been seized by U.S. regulators and sold to Fulton Bank, a unit of Fulton Financial Corp. ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX shares gained 10.6% to $8.13 in pre-market trading. ImmunityBio shares jumped around 44% on Friday after the company announced overall survival results in its QUILT 3.055 study.

shares gained 10.6% to $8.13 in pre-market trading. ImmunityBio shares jumped around 44% on Friday after the company announced overall survival results in its QUILT 3.055 study. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares gained 7.3% to $180.54 in pre-market trading. Tesla is reportedly set to lay off 693 employees at its Nevada facilities as part of the 10% layoff announced by the company earlier this month to reduce costs amid falling EV sales and margins. The company also increased the price of its new Model 3 Performance in the U.S. by $1000, merely days after its launch.

Losers

Bakkt Holdings, Inc . BKKT fell 92.2% to $0.78 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

. fell 92.2% to $0.78 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc . CLVR shares declined 56.8% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced voluntary delisting of common shares and SEC deregistration.

. shares declined 56.8% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced voluntary delisting of common shares and SEC deregistration. Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN fell 50.3% to $7.99 pre-market trading. Addex Therapeutics announced lack of statistical significance in ADX71149 Phase 2 epilepsy study.

fell 50.3% to $7.99 pre-market trading. Addex Therapeutics announced lack of statistical significance in ADX71149 Phase 2 epilepsy study. iSun, Inc . ISUN fell 18.9% to $0.1362 in pre-market trading. iSun, last week, announced rescission of reverse stock split.

. fell 18.9% to $0.1362 in pre-market trading. iSun, last week, announced rescission of reverse stock split. Boqii Holding Limited BQ fell 16.7% to $0.25 pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday.

fell 16.7% to $0.25 pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday. NuZee, Inc . NUZE shares fell 16% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Friday.

. shares fell 16% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CYCC shares declined 13.3% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday.

. shares declined 13.3% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX shares fell 12.3% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Biodexa shares jumped over 80% on Friday after the company entered an exclusive license agreement with Rapamycin Holdings for the rights to eRapa.

shares fell 12.3% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Biodexa shares jumped over 80% on Friday after the company entered an exclusive license agreement with Rapamycin Holdings for the rights to eRapa. Nature Wood Group Limited NWGL shares fell 11.8% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after tumbling 70% on Friday.

shares fell 11.8% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after tumbling 70% on Friday. mF International Limited MFI shares declined 10.3% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after dipping around 78% on Friday.

