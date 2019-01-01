WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WISeKey Intl Hldg
WISeKey Intl Hldg Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ: WKEY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting WKEY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 158.06% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ: WKEY) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and WISeKey Intl Hldg maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WISeKey Intl Hldg, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WISeKey Intl Hldg was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WISeKey Intl Hldg (WKEY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $4.00. The current price WISeKey Intl Hldg (WKEY) is trading at is $1.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
