Range
2.07 - 2.24
Vol / Avg.
9.7M/23.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.83 - 21.39
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
643M
Outstanding
ContextLogic Inc is an online shopping store. The store provides personalized products, clothing products, accessories, gaming products and equipment, cosmetics, plastic products, mobile covers, and other products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in North America; South America, and other countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ContextLogic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ContextLogic (WISH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ContextLogic's (WISH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ContextLogic.

Q

What is the target price for ContextLogic (WISH) stock?

A

The latest price target for ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) was reported by Credit Suisse on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting WISH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 444.22% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ContextLogic (WISH)?

A

The stock price for ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is $2.205 last updated Today at 4:44:33 PM.

Q

Does ContextLogic (WISH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ContextLogic.

Q

When is ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) reporting earnings?

A

ContextLogic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is ContextLogic (WISH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ContextLogic.

Q

What sector and industry does ContextLogic (WISH) operate in?

A

ContextLogic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.