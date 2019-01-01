QQQ
Range
0.91 - 0.91
Vol / Avg.
30K/6.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.82 - 1.35
Mkt Cap
47.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.91
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
51.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wishpond Technologies Ltd is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions providing digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The company offers an all-in-one marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. It replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. It serves over 2,900 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses in a wide variety of industries. The company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all its revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue.

Wishpond Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wishpond Technologies (WPNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wishpond Technologies (OTCQX: WPNDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wishpond Technologies's (WPNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wishpond Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Wishpond Technologies (WPNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wishpond Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Wishpond Technologies (WPNDF)?

A

The stock price for Wishpond Technologies (OTCQX: WPNDF) is $0.9077 last updated Today at 5:16:28 PM.

Q

Does Wishpond Technologies (WPNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wishpond Technologies.

Q

When is Wishpond Technologies (OTCQX:WPNDF) reporting earnings?

A

Wishpond Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wishpond Technologies (WPNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wishpond Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Wishpond Technologies (WPNDF) operate in?

A

Wishpond Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.