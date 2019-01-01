Wishpond Technologies Ltd is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions providing digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The company offers an all-in-one marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. It replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. It serves over 2,900 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses in a wide variety of industries. The company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all its revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue.