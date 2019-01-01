ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
WiSA Technologies
(NASDAQ:WISA)
0.7001
00
At close: May 26
0.71
0.0099[1.41%]
PreMarket: 5:20PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.67 - 7.06
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15.8M / 16.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 123.7K
Mkt Cap11.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float15.8M

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WiSA Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$566K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$566K

Earnings Recap

 

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WiSA Technologies missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was down $587.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WiSA Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.16 -0.28 -0.30
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.21 -0.42 -0.33
Revenue Estimate 1.96M 2.01M 1.21M 1.26M
Revenue Actual 2.00M 1.81M 1.58M 1.15M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of WiSA Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

WiSA Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) reporting earnings?
A

WiSA Technologies (WISA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-3.40, which missed the estimate of $-3.20.

Q
What were WiSA Technologies’s (NASDAQ:WISA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $465K, which beat the estimate of $450K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.