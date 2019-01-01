WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud
WiMi Hologram Cloud Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) was reported by Maxim Group on July 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WIMI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) was provided by Maxim Group, and WiMi Hologram Cloud downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WiMi Hologram Cloud, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WiMi Hologram Cloud was filed on July 13, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 13, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) is trading at is $1.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
