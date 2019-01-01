Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Whirlpool
Whirlpool Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) was reported by RBC Capital on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $175.00 expecting WHR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.23% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) was provided by RBC Capital, and Whirlpool maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Whirlpool, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Whirlpool was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Whirlpool (WHR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $195.00 to $175.00. The current price Whirlpool (WHR) is trading at is $178.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
